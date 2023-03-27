Wayne Pavich on his mobility scooter that was stolen out of his shed at 9126 Mary St. in Chilliwack in the early hours of Feb. 17, 2023. (Submitted by Wayne Pavich)

Chilliwack senior’s mobility scooter stolen out of shed

Wayne Pavich, 67, said lock was cut to access scooter valued at more than $5,000

A senior who lives in the downtown area had his $5,000 mobility scooter stolen from a shed on his property last month.

Wayne Pavich has arthritis in both knees. He doesn’t drive a vehicle so he relies on the scooter to get around town, pick up groceries, and run errands.

“I can barely walk,” Pavich said Monday.

It was over a month ago, on Feb. 17, that Pavich said some time between midnight and 3 a.m. someone cut the lock on a shed he owns at his apartment complex at 9126 Mary St.

“I heard that two others went missing the same night,” he added.

The 67-year-old is temporarily able to borrow a scooter, but he needs to have his returned or replaced at some point.

He said his first scooter was damaged when he was hit by a car on Airport Road. The one he had stolen cost $5,200, most of which was paid for by an ICBC settlement but he had to pay $1,000 of his own money.

“I can’t even afford one.”

Pavich said his insurance company is “lowballing” him, offering only $1,000 so far.

He filed a report with the Chilliwack RCMP at the time of the theft, but decided to come to The Progress now to try to get the word out to see if anyone has seen his scooter.

The scooter is a grey Pursuit XL four-wheel scooter with a canopy. As a member of the Lions Club, he said he has a Lions sticker on the back.

If anyone has information about Pavich’s stolen mobility scooter they are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 citing file number 2023-6544.

