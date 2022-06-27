Chilliwack’s Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to normal

Virtual in 2020 and scrapped in 2021, the run for Special Olympics returned to in-person format

Local RCMP continued their long-running partnership with Special Olympics last week.

The two groups joined up Tuesday (June 23) for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

On Thursday (June 23), they were able to hold their first in-person event in two years, raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics. Because of COVID, the 2020 event was held virtually, and the 2021 event was scrapped altogether.

Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said it was nice to get back to normal, with at least 10 Special Olympians participating.

The walking route began at Peach Road and traveled the Rotary Trail toward the Vedder Bridge, providing a more scenic outing than the usual route along Vedder Road.

She walked with her “dear friend,” Chilliwack Crime Prevention volunteer and Special Olympian Betty Coleman.

“Special Olympics does great work in our community for athletes like Betty,” she said. “It was really good to be back in person and celebrate the successes of these athletes, some of whom are world champions in their particular sports. It was good as well to see the smiles on the faces of everyone as we celebrate the partnership between our law enforcement team and Special Olympics.”

Locally, the event raised around $3,000.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run dates back to 1981. Since the inaugural event, more than $72 million has been raised to support Special Olympics programs and athletes.

RELATED: Chilliwack Special Olympics athlete and coach nominated for provincial awards

RELATED: B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual