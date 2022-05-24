Chilliwack’s GoByBike Week begins with community cycle

Cyclists are invited to join the mayor and councillors for a ride, followed by a free breakfast

GoByBike Week runs May 30 to June 5 in Chilliwack. (File photo/ Black Press Media)

Breakfast with the mayor is on the menu as GoByBike Week kicks off Monday (May 30).

A community ride is taking place that morning, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove and councillors will be cycling one two routes, north side or south side, both routes ending up at the Sheffield off-leash dog area at 7215 Sheffield Way. Members of the public are invited to join them anywhere on the routes (see below story).

“If you haven’t used the north-south cycling corridor with the Rail Trail yet, this is a great opportunity to check out some of Chilliwack’s safe and efficient cycling infrastructure,” an event notice said.

Cyclists are expected to roll into Sheffield around 8 a.m. where they can enjoy a free breakfast with Popove and the councillors, co-sponsored by the City of Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District. Members of the Chilliwack Fire Department will be cooking up breakfast sandwiches to go with donuts, fruit and coffee. People are asked to bring their own coffee cup.

Before heading out, cyclists are reminded to register for the chance to win prizes, just by logging their kilometres online. Among the prizes up for grabs is a a self-guided bike trip to the Netherlands.

Initially launched in 1995 as Bike to Work Week the program has continued to evolve and expand.

This year it runs from May 30 to June 5.

For more information or to register, follow the local advocacy group @CycleChilliwack on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.gobybikebc.ca/chilliwack to register.

With files from Jennifer Feinberg

North Side Bike Route:

1. Starting at Chilliwack Senior Secondary (46363 Yale Rd) at 7:30am

2. Turn left on to Yale Road

3. Turn right onto Broadway

4. Slight right onto Airport Road and continue on Airport across Young Road

5. Turn left onto the Rail Trail

6. Take the Rail Trail over Hwy 1 and turn right at the bottom of the down ramp

7. Turn right to stay on the Rail Trail (don’t take Luckakuck Way) and continue on the Rail Trail across Knight Road

8. Arrive at Sheffield Dog Off- Leash Area (7215 Sheffield Way) at 8:00am

South Side Bike Route:

1. Starting at Sardis Sports Complex (5725 Tyson Rd) at 7:30am

2. Head north on Tyson Road

3. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Watson Road

4. Turn left onto Miller Drive

5. At the north end of Miller Drive, take the paved path through Vedder Middle School

6. Cross Watson Road onto Wiltshire Street and continue on Wiltshire across Stevenson Road

7. Turn right onto Spruce Drive

8. Continue straight across Vedder Road onto Britton Avenue

9. Turn left onto Sheffield Way

10. Arrive at Sheffield Dog Off – Leash Area (7215 Sheffield Way) at 7:45 a.m.