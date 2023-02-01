Chilliwack’s best honoured at the 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards

Among the 12 awards, popular SinAmen Bun Co. wins New Business of the Year

The 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Chilliwack Chamber photo)

Hundreds of members of the Chilliwack business community and guests filled the Chilliwack Cultural Centre main theatre on Saturday night (Jan. 28) for the 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards.

“Over 250 nominations were accepted this year, demonstrating what an amazing business community we have here in Chilliwack,” according to a press release. “The Chilliwack Chamber wants to acknowledge and recognize the efforts of all the nominees and finalists in their respective categories.”

After an intense judging process completed by 24 judges in teams of three, 12 local businesses were honoured for their outstanding work in the community.

The Chilliwack Progress is a proud member of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and has been a proud partner of the Business Excellence Awards since their inception 28 years ago.

The winners are:

Agricultural Excellence – DeVry Greenhouses

Service Excellence – Rebalance Rehab

Innovation Award – Cowork Chilliwack

Indigenous Business of the Year – Lil Bear Contracting Corporation

Non-Profit of the year – Ann Davis Transition Society

Community Impact Award – Metric

Corporate Social Responsibility – Southern Irrigation

New Business of the Year – SinAmen Bun Co.

Small to Medium Business of the Year – The Town Butcher

Large Business of the year – Emil Anderson Group

Business Leader of the year – Rob Hasell, Emil Anderson Group

Director of the year – Marlon Hall, Metric.

“Thank you to our entire business community for their support of this award-winning event. Congratulations once again to all the winners. We can’t wait until next year.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

BusinesschilliwackLocal Business