Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio wins BC Hockey award

The talented blueliner for the Fraser Valley Rush was named Female U18 AAA Player of the Year

A Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association alum is among BC Hockey’s top players for the 2021-22 season.

Aynsley D’Ottavio, hailing from Rosedale, has been named Female U18 AAA Player of the Year. The blueliner turned in a dominant season for the Fraser Valley Rush in the BC Elite Hockey League (BCEHL). D’Ottavio produced 11 goals and 55 points in 30 regular season games. She led the entire circuit in scoring, almost unheard of for a defenceman.

D’Ottavio and the Rush posted a 28-3-1-0 record in regular season play and went on to capture the BCEHL championship and Pacific Regional Championship. The Rush played in the Esso Cup national championship tournament, placing second.

D’Ottavio also represented Team BC at the 2021 Western Regional Women’s Championship in November, winning gold.

RELATED: Chiliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio commits to Quinnipiac Bobcats

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio wins Player of the Month award in BC Elite Hockey League