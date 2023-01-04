Chilliwack’s 2023 New Year baby arrived right when she was expected to

‘It was like a competition to have the New Year’s baby or something,’ Alana Dekker says of busy CGH ward

Alana and Brennan Dekker are the parents of Ava Kate Dekker, Chilliwack’s New Year baby who was born at 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Chilliwack General Hospital. They are seen here in their home with dog Maverick on Jan. 4, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Little baby Ava arrived right on time.

When expecting parents are given a due date, it’s a best guess of when their baby will be born. But, Chilliwack’s New Year baby had a due date of Jan. 1, 2023, and that’s exactly when she entered the world.

Alana and Brennan Dekker met their daughter Ava Kate Dekker early Sunday morning. At 2:19 a.m., she was the first baby born at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) this year.

Ava Kate Dekker, Chilliwack’s New Year baby, was born at 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Chilliwack General Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

It’s their first baby and Alana said she had an easy pregnancy and a fairly short labour, with contractions starting around 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Twelve hours in, they felt it was time to head to the hospital so off they went.

“The problem was there was no room in Chilliwack, there was only one bed left,” Brennan said.

“We came on the floor and they said a whole bunch of people just came in… it was like a competition to have the New Year’s baby or something,” Alana added with a laugh. “At the time, I don’t even know if I knew it was Dec. 31. I wasn’t even paying attention to that.”

Turns out they did arrive at CGH too early, so she was told to walk around. After an hour and a half, she was far enough along to stay. She ended up getting the last bed.

“When it was time to push the baby out I said ‘No, I can’t. I don’t want to do this.’”

But with encouragement and help from her husband, midwife Haley Goldsmith and hospital staff, little Ava arrived weighing seven pounds, six ounces.

“I didn’t do any pain meds… just hot water and breathing, like they told me.”

Alana and Brennan Dekker are the parents of Ava Kate Dekker, Chilliwack’s New Year baby who was born at 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Chilliwack General Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Brennan said Alana did a fantastic job.

“I’m very proud of her.”

Alana added they had an “incredible” experience at CGH.

“The nurses there were all so awesome, very kind,” she said. “They were so helpful and so patient.”

The new family of three went home on Monday. Their four-year-old Saint Bernedoodle, Maverick, was nervous and cautious at first, but he’s slowly getting used to Ava.

“I feel like he’s warming up to her now,” she said. “I’m very excited for the bond between them.”

Both Ava and Alana are doing well. Alana hasn’t slept much since Saturday morning and said she’s been pretty emotional.

Brennan said he’s enjoying being a new father.

“I was really nervous at first, but once she got here, it’s the best thing ever,” he said.

The first baby born in B.C. in 2023 was born in Abbotsford. Gabriella Louise Camayan – weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces – was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre to parents Arben Camayan and Thea Villaneuva.

