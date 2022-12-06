Chilliwack woman realized she won $1 million after checking ‘little number’ at bottom of lotto ticket

Yolanda Gayasco plans to visit family in the Philippines, pay off mortgage with Lotto 6/49 winnings

If Yolanda Gayasco hadn’t double-checked the “little number” at the bottom of her lottery ticket, she might not have realized she won $1 million.

The Chilliwack resident was the lucky winner of the Nov. 19 Lotto 6/49 draw, a nationwide game that is drawn twice a week.

She initially missed that she won the $1-million guaranteed prize.

“I checked my ticket online, but I didn’t check the little number at the bottom,” Gayasco said. “I didn’t think I won but then I took the ticket to the Save-On-Foods on Yale Road to check.”

She said she was excited to share the news with her husband.

Apart from paying off her mortgage, Gayasco plans to travel to the Philippines in the new year to visit family.

“I am so happy that I won Lotto 6/49! I didn’t think it was real,” she said.

She bought the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Chilliwack.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $108 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

