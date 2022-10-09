Chilliwack Votes 2022: The Progress Q&A with city council candidates

Answers to the third question asked – What type of development do we need

The Chilliwack Progress asked candidates running for mayor and city council five questions in advance of the municipal election on Oct. 15.

Only mayoral candidate and incumbent Ken Popove and city council candidate Debora Soutar did not respond.

Each candidate was required to keep answers to all questions below 100 words.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government).

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

5. Why should local residents vote for you?

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

What follows is the answer to the third question.

Links to questions 1 and 2. The answers to questions 4 and 5 will be posted soon.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

Ian Carmichael

The OCP should be a living document so that it serves the evolving needs of the people of Chilliwack. Our planning and development process must be amended so that developments are designed to meet community needs and to reduce GHG emissions from buildings rather than suit developer’s capabilities. Opportunities for creative development in Chilliwack will attract future focused, climate friendly developers to build the infrastructure that our growing community will depend on for the next five decades and beyond.

Brett Bowker

We know we need to build denser, and more affordable types of housing. This will include infill, utilizing existing lots for things like coach houses and tiny homes. We also need to ensure that dense multi-family housing is being built. We have limited high-rise structures at the moment with room to grow higher over time.

I would like to see council take action to encourage the development of purpose-built rentals. This could be through zoning or through financial incentives that can improve the return on investment (ROI) of these projects so they actually get proposed and built.

Nicole Huitema Reid

Chilliwack needs to develop equitable and affordable housing solutions that incorporate innovative transportation for healthy living.

The steps we need to take are to:

• engage with diverse and vulnerable populations to ensure their needs are being met;

• grow our relationships with the Provincial and Federal Government to access new funding opportunities;

• ensure that our city is a collaborative and efficient place to do business.

This will ensure we attract the best business opportunities that will benefit all community members through expanded services and unique product offerings.

Christ Kloot

I would love to see something taller than the current six-storey condos we see being built around the city. I think the time has come for something taller, and I believe opportunities exist within the city. A recent policy change that has been made is a unit under 548 square feet now only needs to provide 0.75 of a parking stall, instead of the 1.5 parking stall requirement that was originally in place. We need to go up, not sprawling outwards. Densifying is vital near amenities and transit.

Jason Lum

I’m a big proponent of mixed-use development. I believe great neighbourhoods offer citizens access to the things they need within walking distance. I have consistently championed housing affordability policies, and efforts to streamline the development process. I have supported density bonusing for seniors and youth housing, as well as DCC (Development Cost Charges) and servicing credits for projects addressing low-income and non-market housing options. I also served as a member of the Downtown Core Taskforce, which laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of Downtown Chilliwack/District 1881

Mike McLatchy

I would like to see well-rounded develop sectors all through our whole community with a balance between all of surrounding neighbours; elderly, indigenous and families. Working towards increased services, activities and leisure.

Bud Mercer

My goal continues to be “home for everyone.” This requires a diverse range of development to accommodate everyone regardless of income, age or family size. All development must retrofitted for accessibility requirements and electric vehicles. All development must be first class. Same ‘ol’ same ‘ol has no place in Chilliwack. As the vice-chair of the Design Review and Development Committee, these principles have been at the forefront of all decision making. If re-elected I will continue to search for creative incentives for developers to continue to build affordable housing options.

Jared Mumford

A health and satisfaction benchmark for any municipality is the availability of good-paying jobs. I would look to attract more big business by providing incentives, and would help our current SMBs by reducing roadblocks for growth. For residential development, I would like to see more consideration to greenspace, parks, tree cover and school planning. Infill at the urban core with a focus on affordable housing – continue to work with BC Housing and other organizations to mitigate gentrification of the downtown core.

Amber Price

I believe that maximizing the footprint of our developments is key to increasing affordable housing. Building ‘up not out’ will allow us to create densification in areas that already have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate population growth. Walkable neighbourhoods are inherently more accessible, and create opportunities to connect with community. They also lower our carbon footprint, protect our ALR and green spaces, and drive economy for surrounding local businesses.

I will advocate for increasing secondary/small footprint dwellings on existing properties, more co-op housing, and working to encourage developers to integrate affordable units into every development.

Jeff Shields

Mixed-use development with commercial below and residential above is ideal for downtown. Parking the car and being able to walk or cycle is an enviable lifestyle. It also promotes a good neighbourhood feel. Currently, we don’t need to attract it as success breeds success and developers want to build downtown. It is important that we keep the theme of the downtown when approving projects so this current appeal does not get lost. This lifestyle is not for all so we must also still have detached and semi-detached housing which is provided through both infill and new construction.

Harv Westeringh

I would like to see the downtown continue to revitalize, and I also want to see more industrial and commercial developments. Keeping our property taxes the lowest in the Lower Mainland is one way to attract business. Low taxes attract businesses. Another way to attract business to revitalize the downtown is through the Downtown Revitalization Tax Exemption. We also have the Industrial Revitalization Tax Exemption, designed specifically to attract other businesses here. We want local jobs, so that we keep commuting to a minimum.

READ MORE: All your Chilliwack Municipal Election 2022 Information

signoff

chilliwackCity of ChilliwackElection 2022