Chilliwack voter turnout trending lower in 2022 municipal election

With one hour’s voters still to be added in, plus mail-in ballots, turnout is half of the 2018 total

Through 7 p.m., the number of people casting votes in the 2022 Chilliwack municipal election is significantly lower than it was in 2018.

Voter turnout in Chilliwack’s municipal election is trending significantly lower than it was four years ago.

Through 7 p.m., the City of Chilliwack pegged total voter turnout at 11,584.

That’s less than half of the 23,965 that voted in the 2018 municipal election, albeit with one hour’s voters still to be added and not including mail-in ballots.

Total turnout in 2014 was 14,943 or 23.7 per cent of eligible voters.

Total turnout in 2011 was 9,343 or 14.6 per cent of eligible voters.

Total turnout in 2008 was 12,633 or 22 per cent of eligible voters.

With Chilliwack’s population booming, the 69,997 eligible voters in the 2022 election surpasses the 63,908 who were eligible to vote in 2011, and there were 63,400 who could cast ballots in 2018.

RELATED: Election 2022 results – Mayoral winners across British Columbia

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackElection 2022