Chilliwack voter turnout for the 2022 election was only 23 per cent

Chilliwack turnout this year much lower than 39 per cent of voters who cast a ballot in 2018

The Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre was one of the polling stations in 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Voter turnout in Chilliwack was nothing to write home about this year.

Total number of ballots cast in the 2022 municipal election on Oct. 15 was 16,264, according to final results posted by Jacqueline Morgan, chief election officer for City of Chilliwack.

That means that only 23 per cent of eligible voters in Chilliwack bothered to vote.

That is significantly lower than the 39-per-cent who voted in the 2018 election, when a heated three-way race for mayor saw the highest voter turnout of the decade with 24,701 votes cast, after a recount.

The percentage of voter turnout was closer to that of 2014 when 14,943 votes were cast, or 23.7 per cent of eligible voters.

The 2022 total however was much better than the 2011 municipal election. That was when Chilliwack earned the dubious distinction of having the second-lowest voter turnout in B.C., with only 9,343 people casting votes in 2011. Sharon Gaetz was re-elected as mayor by acclamation, along with four incumbent councillors.

City of Chilliwack officials have updated the 2022 totals of votes on their website and civic websites as of Oct. 17 with the latest totals.

RELATED: Popove re-elected in 2022

RELATED: Cache of 2022 election coverage

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackElection 2022