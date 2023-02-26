A vehicle incident in Chilliwack east of Annis Road has all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed, with a detour available and delays expected. /File Photo

Chilliwack vehicle incident leads to lane closures on BC Highway 1

All eastbound lanes are closed and one westbound lane is closed with delays expected

A vehicle incident in Chilliwack has traffic slowed on BC Highway 1 with delays expected.

According to Drive BC, all eastbound lanes are closed after an incident east of Annis Road in Chilliwack. One westbound lane is closed as well and a detour is available at the Annis Road exit.

More to come.

READ MORE: Snow blankets Fraser Valley with up to 30 cm overnight

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
BC StormTraffic

