Chilliwack vehicle incident leads to lane closures on BC Highway 1

A vehicle incident in Chilliwack has traffic slowed on BC Highway 1 with delays expected.
According to Drive BC, all eastbound lanes are closed after an incident east of Annis Road in Chilliwack. One westbound lane is closed as well and a detour is available at the Annis Road exit.
⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Eastbound vehicle incident east of Annis Rd in #Chilliwack has all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane CLOSED. A detour is available via the Annis Rd exit. Expect delays.#BridalFalls
More to come.
