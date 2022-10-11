Chilliwack students shoot video to counter ‘homophobia, bigotry’ of school board election

‘We’ve joined together to make a change for the better in our community,’ says Students’ Voice member

A group of Chilliwack students are flooding social media with a positive message of inclusion to counter what they describe as “homophobia and bigotry” in the school board election campaign.

“As students with a diverse spectrum of gender identities and sexualities, we are calling out some statements made by the far-right candidates in the upcoming school board election,” said Isabella Oberst, who helped create a Youtube video titled ‘We need change.’

Oberst is a 16-year-old in Grade 11 in Chilliwack, who identifies as a gender fluid person, and she led the effort to create the video by the group Students’ Voice to correct misconceptions.

“I chose to speak out because I have witnessed first-hand the homophobia and bigotry in our school systems,” Oberst said. “These candidates do not support us and do not speak for us. We have joined together in an effort to make a change for the better in our community.”

The video the students wrote, shot, and edited themselves takes aim at the inaccuracies being repeated during the election campaign and previously about students and the SOGI 123 (sexual orientation gender identity) program.

John Rene said he’s heard students referred to as “political pawns” and “brainwashed” and that they were forced into situations “they didn’t want to be in” as a result of SOGI.

“None of these statements are true,” Gabe Rowaan underlines in the video. “We recognize that everybody has their opinions but infringing on our most basic human rights is something we won’t stand for. These candidates do not speak for us.”

SOGI 123 is a curriculum resource designed for students to understand themselves better, “not an item of the gay agenda,” clarified Anisha Huq.

She also offered clap back at the inaccurate assertion that students are being shown “pornography and explicit content” during sex ed, adding simply: “That is not true.”

What is sometimes forgotten is that SOGI is about respect.

The sole purpose of SOGI 123 is to provide “a safe environment for students to be themselves,” Jaden Welch continued, adding the program focuses on the fact that “everybody deserves respect” regardless of how they identify.

The video will be posted on the Students’ Voice Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

