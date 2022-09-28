Chilliwack student wins Coast Capital Savings award

The Standing Tall Education Award goes to resilient students who’ve beaten the odds

A G.W. Graham grad has $3,500 to put towards post-secondary schooling after winning a Coast Capital Savings Standing Tall Education Award.

The annual awards go to graduating high school students, looking beyond academic performance to recognize “resilient youth who have risen up against the odds to pursue their post-secondary education.”

A Coast Capital news release describes Emma Lee as an inspiring student and talented dancer who has faced health challenges within her family throughout her childhood.

“Emma showed immense focus on her passions with dancing and her studies, which enabled her to work towards her dreams,” the news release noted.

Lee is now studying at the University of the Fraser Valley, working towards becoming an elementary school teacher. The $3,500 is intended to help recipients with the increasing cost of tuition and make living expenses more manageable for young people who may not have access to funding through traditional means, such as parents or loan programs.

“I am so proud of my determination throughout my academics, personal life, and as a dancer,” Lee said. “Being selected by Coast Capital as a Standing Tall Education Award recipient helps ease my financial stress as I work to build the life of my dreams.”

Lee is one of 44 students across the province receiving awards from Coast Capital Savings, a member-owned financial co-operative headquartered in Surrey.

Sixty-eight per cent of this year’s recipients are IBPOC (Indigenous, Black and People of Colour).

Since 2004, the program has supported over 1,000 students with an investment of nearly $2.9 million.

“As a social purpose organization, Coast Capital is committed to building better futures through investing in three key areas that we strongly believe are essential to helping Canadians reach their goals and ultimately realize a better future for themselves and their families,” said Maureen Young, Vice President, Social Purpose, Coast Capital. “One of those areas is focused on driving equitable access to education and training, as that is a significant driver in helping individuals unlock financial opportunities.

“We recognize that access to post-secondary education is not always within financial reach due to systemic inequalities and believe that small steps can help to move the needle.”

For more info, visit coastcapitalsavings.com/media/4573/2022-education-awards-application-form.pdf

