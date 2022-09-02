Chilliwack Search and Rescue. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Search and Rescue called to possible body recovery Friday morning

Reports climber fell on Mt. Slesse in Chilliwack River Valley

Chilliwack Search and Rescue was called to a possible body recovery in the Chilliwack River Valley area on Friday.

Chilliwack RCMP called on the rescue team around 10 a.m. on Sept. 2 for a climber who had fallen on Mt. Slesse and that the incident was a “possible body recovery,” said Dan McAuliffe with Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

There are unconfirmed reports that the person fell 100 metres.

The Chilliwack Progress has reached out to RCMP for more info.

