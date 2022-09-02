Chilliwack school trustee David Swankey announces his bid for re-election

‘A robust and locally accountable public education system is essential to the health of our community’

David Swankey is running for school board re-election in the Oct. 15, 2022 vote. (David Swankey campaign)

Chilliwack School Board trustee David Swankey announced Friday he is seeking re-election in the Oct. 15 vote.

“A robust and locally accountable public education system is essential to the health of our community,” Swankey said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to serve Chilliwack over the past four years and I’m asking you to put your trust in me again this fall.”

Swankey said his platform looks to new opportunities in early learning and intervention, continued investment in equity-based strategies to close student achievement gaps, and a maintained focus on improving and expanding district infrastructure.

“Each plank is an essential part of the district’s future success.”

Elected as a first-time candidate in 2018, Swankey has served as both chair for the district education policy advisory committee and liaison to the districts’ parent advisory committee.

A district parent and father of two, Swankey said he empathizes with those who have been frustrated by the board at different points over the past term.

“Whether you are invested in the district as a parent or guardian, an employee, a partner, or a constituent, there is a shared frustration with the acrimony at the board table,” he said. “My promise is to continue the same humble approach of being capable, collaborative, and kind, treating every discussion with respect.”

Beyond his role with the board, Swankey has contributed to the work of the BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA), currently serving as chair to the BCSTA legislative committee and as vice-president for member boards in the Fraser Valley Region. More recently, he has had the opportunity to contribute to the Ministry of Education’s Framework Review, aimed at improving outcomes for students.

“Contributing to and learning from successes elsewhere in our province is essential to our on-going growth and improvement in Chilliwack.”

Swankey also serves as vice-chair for the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre and as he is co-chair for Cycle Chilliwack.

