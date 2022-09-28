Chilliwack school trustee candidate Lewis Point drops out of election for ‘personal medical matter’

Point informed both ParentsVoice B.C., and chief electoral officer for Chilliwack of decision

Lewis Point has withdrawn from the 2022 school board election. (Facebook/ People’s Party of Canada Fraser Valley)

Chilliwack school trustee candidate Lewis Point has dropped out of the 2022 election race citing a “personal medical matter.”

The candidate, who was endorsed by the socially-conservative ParentsVoice B.C., sent a letter on Sept. 28 asking for his “removal” from School District 33’s trustee nomination list.

“Upon further investigation into a personal medical matter, I have withdrawn from the electoral race for school board trustee,” Point wrote.

He said he informed ParentsVoice B.C. and the chief electoral officer of Chilliwack that he has withdrawn from “both.”

“I am honoured to have even been nominated and regret I cannot complete this election process and campaign. I greatly appreciate the support and hope that many will turn out to vote this October 15, 2022.”

The ParentsVoice group endorsed 29 candidates in B.C., including three in Chilliwack before Point dropped out. They’ve been using the campaign slogan “Take Back Our Schools.”

It’s not confirmed yet whether Point’s name will be on the ballet or not.

