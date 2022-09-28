Lewis Point has withdrawn from the 2022 school board election. (Facebook/ People’s Party of Canada Fraser Valley)

Lewis Point has withdrawn from the 2022 school board election. (Facebook/ People’s Party of Canada Fraser Valley)

Chilliwack school trustee candidate Lewis Point drops out of election for ‘personal medical matter’

Point informed both ParentsVoice B.C., and chief electoral officer for Chilliwack of decision

Chilliwack school trustee candidate Lewis Point has dropped out of the 2022 election race citing a “personal medical matter.”

The candidate, who was endorsed by the socially-conservative ParentsVoice B.C., sent a letter on Sept. 28 asking for his “removal” from School District 33’s trustee nomination list.

“Upon further investigation into a personal medical matter, I have withdrawn from the electoral race for school board trustee,” Point wrote.

He said he informed ParentsVoice B.C. and the chief electoral officer of Chilliwack that he has withdrawn from “both.”

“I am honoured to have even been nominated and regret I cannot complete this election process and campaign. I greatly appreciate the support and hope that many will turn out to vote this October 15, 2022.”

The ParentsVoice group endorsed 29 candidates in B.C., including three in Chilliwack before Point dropped out. They’ve been using the campaign slogan “Take Back Our Schools.”

It’s not confirmed yet whether Point’s name will be on the ballet or not.

RELATED: Candidate list was finalized Sept. 9

Do you have something to add, or a story idea? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School DistrictCity of ChilliwackElection 2022

Previous story
B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge
Next story
All-candidates’ debate to showcase everyone’s campaign mettle tonight

Just Posted

All-candidates event, Sept. 28 at the Cultural Centre. (Chamber of Commerce)
All-candidates’ debate to showcase everyone’s campaign mettle tonight

Angel Forrest performs at Bozzini’s on Oct. 5 and 6. (Submitted)
Award-winning artists coming to intimate Chilliwack venue this fall for 5 concerts

G.W. Graham grad has won a 2022 Coast Capital Savings Standing Tall Education Award. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack student wins Coast Capital Savings award

Lewis Point has withdrawn from the 2022 school board election. (Facebook/ People’s Party of Canada Fraser Valley)
Chilliwack school trustee candidate Lewis Point drops out of election for ‘personal medical matter’