Chilliwack School District 33

Chilliwack school board presents 2023-24 calendar for public feedback

The calendar includes a two-week spring break and six non-instructional days

Chilliwack School District is asking for input on the 2023-24 school calendar.

The school board passed a motion at its Jan. 17 meeting to present a draft version of the calendar for feedback from employees, parents, guardians, caregivers and the public.

There’s nothing groundbreaking in the document. The school year begins Sept. 5, 2023 and ends June 27, 2024. The two-week Christmas break is Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 and the two-week spring break is March 18-24, 2024. There are 10 statutory holidays, including the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It takes place on a Saturday (Sept. 30), so students get the following Monday (Oct. 2) off. The Monday after that (Oct. 9) is Thanksgiving.

Schools will be in session a total of 188 days, with 178 days of actual instruction for students. The 10-day difference includes six district-wide non-instructional days (NID), one administration day and three assessment-evaluation days.

Non-instructional days are Oct. 20 and Nov. 10, 2023 and Feb. 16, Apr. 26 and May 17, 2024 with a sixth NID and the three assessment-evaluation days still to be scheduled.

Parents can offer feedback through a four-question survey that can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/V3FF2WG. It asks if you support the calendar or not, and provides space to explain why or why not.

Public consultation closes Feb. 15, 2023 and a final calendar must be submitted to the provincial government by March 31.

