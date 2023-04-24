Chilliwack school board chair calls petition mean-spirited and useless

More than 4,000 people have signed an online petition to have Willow Reichelt ousted from her position as Chilliwack School Board chair.

The petition was started by a woman named Cindy Carpenter who suggests that if Reichelt does not resign or is not removed, “you will see a countless amount of our children, removed from public schools!!”

Carpenter takes issue with how Reichelt runs school board meetings, suggesting she doesn’t listen to people trying to express concerns.

“She will turn off their mic before they’ve finished speaking,” Carpenter wrote. “She will also shut off the mic of fellow trustees, if their opinion doesn’t align with hers. She has also raised her voice, scoffed, laughed at and belittled, the ones trying to speak.

“As a parent of children within this School District, I demand that this tyrannical Chair, resign or be removed!”

Carpenter attached videos taken from recent school board meetings. One in particular, from February, saw Reichelt cut off the mic of former trustee Darrell Furgason during the public feedback portion of the meeting when he started talking about the presence of child pornography (ie, books with sexual content) in Chilliwack school libraries. This has been an ongoing battle at the school board level, though the Chilliwack RCMP recently determined that the reading material does not meet the standard of child pornography.

Trustee Heather Maahs has been a frequent foe of Reichelt at the board table and has had her mic cut off during recent meetings. Maahs was also recently censured by the school board.

Carpenter’s petition cites Chilliwack School District policy 121 which states “The Board Chair is an equal, with no more power or authority than any other trustee. Although the Chair assumes a leadership role, they must adhere to the Board’s directions and may not act unilaterally.”

“How are the parents and concerned residents, supposed to get their valued opinions heard?’ Carpenter asked. “After all, they encompass the first and final responsibility of their children and have every right not only to know what is happening in schools but have a say, if they are in disagreement.”

The petition appears to be backed by Action4Canada, an organization that claims to be committed to protecting faith, family and freedom. It petition has absolutely zero power to get the desired result, but as of noon Monday (April 24) there were 4,052 ‘signatures.’

Reichelt responded to the petition with a lengthy Facebook post Sunday morning accompanied by a picture with the words ‘Stop this Nonsense!’

She suggested many of the signatures may be from “anonymous and uninformed people from all over Canada and the USA.”

“I am not resigning from my position as trustee. I am not being removed from my position as trustee,” she began. “I strongly support the rights of LGBTQ+ people to be treated as full and equal members of our society. I strongly support anti-racism and reconciliation. I also support the right to read and the right for students to see themselves represented in our learning resources.

“The people of Chilliwack had their chance to weigh in on these topics in the October municipal election. They overwhelmingly selected candidates who support diversity and inclusion. I will continue to work hard to ensure that SD33 is a safe and welcoming place for all students, parents and staff.”

Reichelt noted there is no mechanism to remove an individual trustee from office unless they break the law or violate conflict of interest rules. She said the board can opt for a change in leadership every December, and if the board loses confidence in the chair, they can at any time move to hold a new board election and select a different chair.

“(But) there is no mechanism for members of the public to choose or remove the board chair,” she wrote. “There is zero chance that I will be fired for ensuring speakers stick to the agenda and not allowing discriminatory or defamatory remarks.

“If I choose to run again, Chilliwack will have a chance to weigh in on my performance in 2026.”

Reichelt said the petition is “rooted in lies” and the video clips attached to it are cherry-picked. She encouraged people to watch recent school board meetings in their entirety, and said respectful disagreement at school board meetings is allowed and encouraged.

“What I don’t allow is comments about topics not on the agenda (the chair is required to ensure we follow our board meeting bylaw), comments that are discriminatory or defamatory, or comments that spread deliberate misinformation,” she wrote.

