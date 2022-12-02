Chilliwack saw record-breaking cold temperatures on Dec. 1

Weather data for Chilliwack showed there were 19 dry days in November 2022 which was unusual

Chilliwack saw record-breaking cold on Dec. 1, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.

The high for the day was a frosty -5 C, which was 12.2 degrees C below normal, according to his records dating back to 1891 for Chilliwack.

“Wind chill at -18 C this morning!” Pannett reported on Thursday.

Previous record low max for that date was -3 C in 1985.

“What a difference from Dec. 1, 2021 where it was a record-breaking 18 C, which was 10.8 degrees above normal.”

To compare, Penticton it hit 22.5 C that day last year.

Pannett’s monthly weather report for November 2022 notes that “after a clear sunny mild start to the month, the third atmospheric river of the season” gave way to a four-day rainfall total of 51.6 millimetres.

Strong and gusty winds triggered numerous power outages.

Following the passage of a weak arctic front, with a few flurries, a mid-month ridge of high pressure resulted in an “unusual” 14-day November dry spell and low relative humidity.

“It was the longest November drought since 1952 and 2000,” he reported. On Nov. 18 two human ignited wildfires, in the Agassiz region, were a definite concern.

Typical fall rains returned for five days before a building arctic ridge of high pressure pushed low humidity outflow winds with sub-zero temperatures onto the south coast. On Nov. 29 a low pressure system moving over Vancouver Island, produced the heaviest November snowfalls since 2011.

The snowfall total was 131.37 per cent above normal, but total precipitation for November was 46.74 per cent below normal. There were 19 dry days, the most for any November in the past four decades.

Chilliwack year-to-date precipitation totals are 1,082.8 mm on 141 days compared to the 30-year average of 1,585.7 mm on 152 days.

The first frost of the season was on Nov. 3 compared to the average first frost arrival on Nov. 9.

Frost totals at 12 were the most since the 15 frosts counted in November 2003.

The maximum temperature for the month was 15.4 C (4.4 C above normal) in 70 km/hour winds during the evening of Nov. 4. The minimum temperature was -4.5 C ( 5.5 C below normal ) on Nov. 29.

Unlike the previous four months, no temperature records were observed. With mean temperatures 1.63 C below normal it was the coldest November since 2003.

“It has been reported we are experiencing a triple-dip La Nina. It’s only the fourth time on record with La Nina persisting for three consecutive years.

“In a nutshell, here in southwestern B.C., there is a likelihood of additional winter cold snaps and above normal snowfall. Stay safe and healthy,” Pannett added.

