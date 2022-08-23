Chilliwack SAR rescued mountain climbers on Cheam, attended calls in Chilliwack River Valley

Search and Rescue teams kept hopping with 4 calls, including stretcher carry-down from Lindeman

Chilliwack SAR members use head lamps to carry stretcher in the dark on call in Chilliwack River Valley on Aug. 21, 2022. (Chilliwack SAR)

Chilliwack Search and Rescue officials are reporting an exceedingly busy 24 hours over the weekend with four call-outs for service on Sunday.

“A very busy day on Sunday kept Chilliwack Search and Rescue crews busy in the Chilliwack River Valley,” according to their Facebook post.

There were calls for SAR service “up and down the valley,” according to the update on Monday.

They were hopping from one call to the next, starting with rescuing mountain climbers on the Cheam Range, to attending medical calls on the Chilliwack River, and Bosumarne Falls.

“We rounded out the day with a late-night stretcher carry-down from Lindeman Lake,” said the SAR post.

Mike Danyluk of Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department thanked the SAR team for their help at Bosumarne Falls, which is a scenic waterfall a few kilometres from the end of Chilliwack Lake Road.

“Thanks for assisting Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department at the Falls! Always good to work with your team,” he posted.

RELATED: SAR appeals for much-needed space

RELATED: 6 callouts in 2020 long weekend

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackChilliwack River ValleySearch and Rescue