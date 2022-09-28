Chilliwack residents with garbage pickup on Fridays have to hold onto materials

Their pickup day is being pushed to Monday, Oct. 3 since Sept. 30 is being honoured in Chilliwack

Chilliwack residents with regular garbage pickup on Fridays will not see curbside collection this week on Sept. 30.

Their materials will be picked up on Monday instead.

City of Chilliwack put out a notice on their social media to that effect reminding the hundreds of Friday residents about the collection makeup day.

Garbage, compostables, recyclables and glass are typically collected by four separate trucks, and materials have to be at the curb by 7 a.m.

“Building relationships of mutual respect and understanding with local First Nations is a strategic goal of council as part of the Truth and Reconciliation process,” said Mayor Ken Popove, announcing city hall would close Sept. 30.

As part of this commitment, and following the federal government’s lead, council has directed staff to once again observe Sept. 30 statutory holiday by closing city hall for the day, and working on individual education efforts.

