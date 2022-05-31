Chilliwack residents receiving their 2022 property tax notices

Typical Chilliwack home with assessed value of $747,084 in 2022, will see tax increase of $77

The provincial government took over the Home Owner Grant program in 2021. This photo depicts housing on Chilliwack Mountain near the Fraser River. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

At this point most Chilliwack residents have received their 2022 property tax notices by mail from City of Chilliwack – unless they opted for e-billing.

For the average single-family home in Chilliwack with an assessed value of $747,084, the 2.99 per cent increase will mean an increase in municipal taxes of approximately $77, according to city staff.

Chilliwack’s municipal tax increase for 2022 was set at 2.99 per cent. The assessed value on the average residential property in Chilliwack increased by 35.04 per cent.

That means that anyone with an increase assessed value of more than 35.04 per cent will have a higher tax increase, while those with an increase less than 35.04 per cent will have a lower tax increase, or possibly a tax decrease.

The 2022 tax rates were adjusted so that city officials would still collect the same level of taxation as they did in 2021. There are also adjustments to the other government levies, which include school, hospital, FVRD, and BC Assessment Authority, over which city officials have no control.

For the second year running, homeowners will claim home owner grants online through the provincial government, rather than city hall.

The grant program was taken over by the Province of B.C. to streamline it in 2021, with a new online portal created as part of a provincial “centralization” effort, according to the Ministry of Finance.

B.C.’s “Home Owner Grant threshold” is set at $1.975 million for 2022, “ensuring 92 per cent of residential properties are covered by the grant that lowers the amount of property taxes people pay on their principal residence,” the ministry website said. Homeowners in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Capital Regional districts may be eligible for as much as $570 for the basic grant and as much as $845 for homeowners 65 plus and for people who have a disability or live with a relative who has a disability.

RELATED: Province takes over homeowner grant program in 2021

RELATED: Grant threshold raised slightly in 2018

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackProperty taxes