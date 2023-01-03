Chilliwack residents on curbside collection can leave Christmas trees at the curb

‘Please do not place whole Christmas trees in your green cart,’ says notice from city

Curbside customers can put Christmas trees by the curb until Jan. 13, or drop off at green depot. (City of Chilliwack)

Christmas trees are being picked up for free until Jan. 13 for residents of the curbside collection program.

Trees should left at the curb on collection day, cut into four-foot long, four-foot wide sections for a maximum of 55 pounds per section (25 kg).

Trees in a bag, or trees that still have tinsel, flocking, or ornaments will not be collected, and should be taken to the Bailey landfill.

“Please do not place whole Christmas trees in your green cart,” according to the notice from City of Chilliwack.

Also ensure tree sections are less than four feet long and wide (1.25 m).

Community drop-off for those not on the city curbside collection is at the Parr Road Green Depot with the option to make a food or cash donation to the Salvation Army and drop off up to four trees. (Donations are not required to participate).

The green depot will accept trees until Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 45175 Parr Road.

There is also a fundraising option in Chilliwack on Jan. 9. Fraser Valley Junk Solutions is holding its fourth annual Christmas tree fundraiser for the food bank, called “Ten Buck Pick Up.” They will come pick up trees and dispose of them for only $10 for those who register online at www.fraservalleyjunksolutions.ca. Proceeds to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

RELATED: More about the $10 pick up

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas treeCity of Chilliwack