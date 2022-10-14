Chilliwack RCMP to bring awareness to domestic violence in youth at free barbecue

Most common age range for victims of domestic violence is 18 to 24 years: RCMP

‘Silent witnesses’ have been placed throughout Chilliwack. Silent witnesses are life-sized silhouettes of women, men and children. They are painted red and each silhouette represents someone who once lived, worked, raised children and played amongst us – someone who lost their life as a result of domestic violence. (Submitted)

An annual barbecue event will aim to bring awareness to domestic violence, specifically youth who are victims of it.

“There is a stigma that youths aren’t affected by intimate partner violence. This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP.

“Because teenagers are still maturing, an intimate relationship for them can be challenging and is more likely to include communication issues, jealousy, and insecurity.”

The most common age range for victims of domestic violence is 18 to 24 years (38.6 per cent), the second most common is 11 to 17 years (22.4 per cent), Chilliwack RCMP noted in an Oct. 13 press release.

Folks are invited to a free barbecue to talk about the issue and help bring more awareness to it.

The Annual Purple Light Nights BBQ will be taking place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cottonwood Cinemas (45380 Luckakuck Way). The event is free and features music by Tayos.

People can also help spread awareness and show support by purchasing a Chilliwack Purple Light Nights T-shirt designed by local artist Carrielynn Victor. Lightbulbs and wristbands will also be available for purchase by cash only.

For all teenagers and parents of teenagers who are navigating these relationships, the following are some red flags to look for:

• excessive jealousy

• unexpected bouts of anger

• controlling tendencies

• taunting or bullying

• moodiness

• pressuring partner into unwanted sexual activity

• threatening or causing physical violence

• vandalizing property

• preventing partner from being with friends and other people

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be domestic violence to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

