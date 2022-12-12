RCMP seized cocaine and fentanyl during the arrest of two people in Chilliwack Nov. 30, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP target mid-level drug suppliers

Police detained two people and seized several hundred grams of cocaine and fentanyl

Chilliwack RCMP seized several hundreds grams of cocaine and fentanyl during a recent drug bust.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting a criminal organization, police zeroed in on people suspected of providing drugs to street-level traffickers. On Nov. 30, officers arrested a man and a woman and found around 300 grams of cocaine and around 200 grams of fentanyl in their vehicle.

“The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP remain committed to targeting organize crime and disrupting illegal drug trafficking in our communities,” said Inspector Jeff Bowerman, Operation Support Officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Anyone with information about organized crime or drug trafficking is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

