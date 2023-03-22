Items seized from two drug busts by Chilliwack RCMP on March 14, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP seize drugs and shotguns from home and storage locker

Police executed two search warrants March 14, seizing a significant amount of fentanyl

RCMP seized guns, drugs and other evidence during two mid-March raids in Chilliwack.

Police executed two search warrants March 14, 2023, both part of a drug trafficking investigation that RCMP described as “complex.”

The first warrant brought officers to the 9000 block of Garden Drive. The second took them to a storage locker on Industrial Way. According to an RCMP news release, they seized two shotguns with ammunition, a loaded handgun, approximately five kilograms of packaged marijuana, approximately one kilogram of suspected fentanyl, bulk quantities of suspected methamphetamine as well as a large quantity of cash, numerous cell phones, score sheets, drug packaging materials and scales.

“Our members continue to work diligently to take illegal drugs and firearms off the streets,” said Insp. Jeff Bowerman, Operations Support Officer for the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD). “The seizure of approximately one kilogram of suspected fentanyl is substantial and is equivalent to approximately 10,000 single doses. This seizure will no doubt have an impact in disrupting local drug trafficking and organized crime networks within our community.”

This file (number 2022-35360) remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section.

