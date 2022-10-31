Chilliwack RCMP asked the public to identify this man on October 31, 2022 in connection wtih an investigation into missing property. (RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP asked the public to identify this man on October 31, 2022 in connection wtih an investigation into missing property. (RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP seek to identify man in ‘missing property’ investigation

Unidentified male seen exiting a business in the 45000-block of Yale Road on Sept. 24

Police are looking to identify a male leaving a Chilliwack business a month ago who may have information regarding “missing property.”

The Chilliwack RCMP issued the request for information from the public to identify the male who was seen in the 45000 block of Yale Road on Sept. 24.

“The male is believed to have information which will assist the Chilliwack RCMP further an ongoing investigation into a missing property,” according to a press release.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance from the public in our efforts to reunite the property with its owner,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency number at 604 792-4611 and cite file number 2022-36781.

Or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

