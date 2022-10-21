Chilliwack RCMP searching for graffiti suspect

An unknown male was caught on video spray-painting the outer wall of a Chilliwack business

An unknown male is seen on video, walking away from graffiti that he allegedly spray-painted on the exterior wall of a downtown Chilliwack business. (RCMP photo)

Police are looking for a person who spray-painted graffiti on the outside of a downtown Chilliwack business.

The incident happened around midnight on Sept. 29.

An unknown male was caught on video spray-painting an image in red paint on the wall of the business. An unknown female was also seen on video. She appeared to be capturing the event on a cell phone.

“Graffiti is an issue that is not only costly to taxpayers, but one that generates widespread community concern,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “It not only affects the aesthetics of our community, but also has negative impacts on people’s perception of safety.”

Anyone who knows who either person might be is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 is dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

