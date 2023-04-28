Chilliwack RCMP on the hunt for gas station robbery suspect

A man entered a Yale Road gas station Feb. 23, threatened an employee and made off with cash

This man is the main suspect in a Chilliwack gas station robbery from Feb. 23, 2023. (RCMP photos)

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for help to ID a man who allegedly robbed a gas station.

On Feb. 23, 2023 around 8:15 p.m. a man entered a gas station in the 45000 block of Yale Road, threatened an employee with a suspected gun and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and the employee escaped injury.

Police arrived within minutes and searched the area with help from the Integrated Police Dog Service, but they didn’t find the suspect. They did get a description of a Caucasian man, tall with a thin build. He was wearing camouflage pants, a black hoodie, black shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with info about the robbery is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and reference file number 2023-7250.

