Chilliwack RCMP stop a vehicle on Vedder Road during a road check. (RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP nab 17 high-risk drivers in 1 week

5 impaired drivers among those removed from Chilliwack roads

Chilliwack RCMP removed 17 high-risk drivers from local roadways during a one-week period.

Between Aug. 22 and 29, five impaired drivers were caught and taken off the road.

Local RCMP also nabbed four drivers for excessive speeding. B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act defines excessive speeding as driving at a speed greater than 40 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

Eight drivers who were prohibited from driving were also caught.

The faster you drive, the higher the fine. If a driver exceeds the limit by more than 40 kilometres an hour, they will be fined $368 and have three penalty points added to their driving record. More than 60 kilometres an hour is a $483 fine and three penalty points added to the driving record.

People wanting to help keep Chilliwack’s streets safe can sign up to volunteer with Operation Red Nose, a safe-ride program being run this year by Chilliwack Restorative Justice for five weekends at Christmastime.

Pop-up banner image