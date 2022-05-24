Chilliwack RCMP looking for witnesses, dashcam footage after attempted child luring

10-year-old child approached by unknown man at Teskey and Russell at 7:45 a.m. on May 18

Chilliwack RCMP are warning the public of an attempted child luring after a 10-year-old was approached by an unknown man in Promontory.

The incident happened when the child was waiting for their school bus at Russell Road and Teskey Way on Wednesday, May 18 around 7:45 a.m.

The man approached the child on foot and propositioned them on a date. During the conversation, the suspect requested that they keep their meeting a secret.

The suspect then left on foot.

Police are now looking for witnesses and dashcam footage.

“This is a very concerning incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a May 24 press release. “Fortunately the child involved was in the company of siblings who were nearby at the time of the incident. The child did the right thing by running to tell their siblings who immediately alerted their parents.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years old, possibly blue coloured eyes, stocky build with a higher pitched voice. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing jeans, a light black windbreaker with hood up, blue and white paper medical mask, knee-high rubber boots, and was holding a blue and yellow Ikea umbrella.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the morning of Wednesday, May 18 near the intersection of Teskey Way and Russell Road in Chilliwack between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. is asked to contact investigators at 604-792-4611 or by email at jade.stewart@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This incident remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Section who are looking to speak with anyone who may have any information related to this case.

The Chilliwack RCMP School Liaison Unit is engaged and have notified schools in the area. Police are asking parents and teachers to use this incident as a reminder to discuss safety tips with children.

“Whenever possible, walk in groups. Use the buddy system. Never go anywhere with someone you do not know or trust.”

For more safety tips, visit bc-cb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2076&languageId=1&contentId=21081.

