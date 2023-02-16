Chilliwack RCMP looking for owner of stolen chainsaws

One of two chainsaws retrieved by RCMP as they thwarted a break-in at a Chilliwack business. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP are looking to reunite a pair of stolen chainsaws with their owner(s).

Police arrested three people who allegedly broke into a business in the 42200 block of Industrial Way. Looking through their vehicle, they found items taken from the business along with the two Husqvarna chainsaws. Anyone wanting to claim the chainsaws will have to provide proof of purchase or ownership. Contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, and quote file number 2023-962, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

