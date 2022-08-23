RCMP are looking to identify this man, who was allegedly acting suspiciously around youth in the Chilliwack neighborhood of Promontory Heights. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP looking for man involved in ‘suspicious occurence’

A man whose identity is unknown allegedly engaged in inappropriate conversation with youth

The Chilliwack RCMP is looking for a man who was involved in a ‘suspicious occurence’ last week.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 17 a man was captured in a surveillance photo taken in the 5500 block of Cedar Creek Drive in the Promontory neighborhood. Police say he exhibited unusual behaviour and engaged in inappropriate conversation with youth in the area.

“The man’s behaviour on Wednesday afternoon is concerning and the RCMP is looking to identify the individual in order to assess his well being and determine his intentions,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

The male is described as approximately 40-50 years old with slim build and a shaved or bald head, and he walked with a distinct ‘hip forward stance.’ He arrived to the area on foot and claimed to live in the Promontory Heights area.

Anyone who may know who the man is or have other information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

chilliwack

