Chilliwack RCMP looking for man accused of weapons offences

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 24-year-old Kenneth Charlie

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for public help to find 24-year-old Kenneth Charlie. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for help to find a man who is accused of several criminal offences.

Kenneth Charlie, 24, is wanted for possession of a firearm without a licence, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order.

He is described as Indigenous, six-foot-one and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who can point the RCMP in his direction is asked to call police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 and reference file number #2020-39556.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackRCMP