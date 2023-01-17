Cozy Cottons Quilting was one of the businesses suffering pellet gun damage this week. (Facebook photo)

Chilliwack RCMP arrest man in connection with pellet gun vandalism

Several businesses had their windows damaged by pellet gun rounds, leading to an investigation

Chilliwack RCMP have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with vandalism at several businesses.

Police investigated several reports of pellet gun damage to windows, including an incident at SinAmen Bun Co. at 8800 Young Road. After four windows were damaged, surveillance video helped RCMP identify and arrest a suspect. He has since been released with conditions as he awaits his first court appearance.

“These incidents have a major impact on our business community,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “Closed-circuit TV footage and timely reporting to police allowed our Community Response Team to advance their investigation and gather evidence which ultimately lead to an arrest.”

Police are still gathering evidence and anyone with any information or surveillance footage of recent damage to windows believed to be caused by BB or pellet guns is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference file number 2023-611.

