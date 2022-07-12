(MetroCreative)

(MetroCreative)

Chilliwack psych nurse committed ‘egregious breaches’ in romantic relationship with client: inquiry

Shannon Van Tongeren to cancel B.C. College of Nurses & Midwives registration as term of agreement

A Chilliwack psychiatric nurse who engaged in a romantic and physical relationship with a patient has agreed to cancel her registration with the B.C. College of Nurses & Midwives (BCCNM) after a panel of inquiry hearing.

Shannon Van Tongeren was accused of engaging in “egregious breaches” of professional standards.

The breaches occurred between August and September 2021 “while Ms. Van Tongeren was in a professional and therapeutic nurse-client relationship” with a vulnerable adult, according to a panel of inquiry committee.

“Ms. Van Tongeren engaged in a romantic and physical relationship with the vulnerable client; breached privacy standards by accessing the client’s medical health records; and acted in an unethical manner by continuing to contact the client after being directed to have no further contact with them,” the panel stated in a notice.

The cancelled registration was part of a “consent agreement” signed between the BCCNM and Van Tongeren, and approved by the panel inquiry on July 11, according to the notice posted on the BCCNM website.

​​”The registrant has voluntarily agreed to a cancellation of her registration and a prohibition on reapplying for registration with BCCNM for a minimum of 10 years,” it said. “The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.”

The work of BCCNM is guided by the Health Professions Act, and a formal investigation into a nurse’s or midwife’s conduct, can be requested by written complaint.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows nurse fined for giving the wrong meds

RELATED: B.C. Supreme Court vindicates doctor

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackHealth and wellness

Previous story
Officer badly injured in fatal B.C. bank shootout moved out of intensive care
Next story
VIDEO: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

Just Posted

(MetroCreative)
Chilliwack psych nurse committed ‘egregious breaches’ in romantic relationship with client: inquiry

Work on the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project at Kinkora Golf Course in Chilliwack in May 2022. (Courtesy Kinkora Golf Course)
VIDEO: Trans Mountain oil pipeline construction work underway in Chilliwack

Mother dog Athena feeds her unofficial Canadian record breaking litter of 14. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

Chilliwack’s Clay Stevenson is camping with the Caps this week. The goaltender is at the 2022 Washington Capitals development camp. (Dartmouth University photo)
Chilliwack’s Clay Stevenson attends development camp with Washington Capitals