Chilliwack RCMP seized illegal drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during an arrest on Jan. 24, 2022.(RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP seized illegal drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during an arrest on Jan. 24, 2022.(RCMP)

Chilliwack prolific offender Trevor Alexander Roger sentenced for drug trafficking

43-year-old charged with drug offences in 2022 while being arrested during alleged bail breach

Prolific offender Trevor Alexander Roger was sentenced on April 19 to 704 days jail and other lengths of time to be served concurrently on several drug trafficking charges.

Roger was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022 after being recognized by Chilliwack Mounties as a man who was breaching a court-ordered bail condition.

During the arrest on Patten Avenue, RCMP officers seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Chilliwack man facing drug charges after being arrested during alleged bail condition breach

Roger resisted arrest but was taken into custody and found with the illegal drugs.

The then 43-year-old was charged with three counts possession of controlled substance for trafficking, two counts breach condition of release order and wilfully resisting or obstructing peace officer.

Roger has an extensive adult criminal record dating back to the late 1990s when he would have become an adult.

In March of 2022, he faced two K files (domestic assaults), one of which was to go to trial on March 29. The Jan. 24 breaches were connected to bail conditions in advance of that trial. On March 29, however, he pleaded guilty to uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was sentenced to one year probation.

One of his possession for the purpose of trafficking cases that was resolved on April 19 involves a co-accused, Brenna Yvette Morrow, born 1983, who is still scheduled for a preliminary inquiry on the file in June.

Roger and Morrow are also charged with one count each of possession of stolen property and theft over $5,000 from Midway, B.C. They are due in court in Grand Forks on May 2 to face these charges.

Those two criminal charges for Morrow are the only two she has ever faced in B.C., according to Court Services Online.

RELATED: Harrison Hot Springs man arrested on several weapon, drug-related charges

RELATED: RCMP and hospital staff warn of bad batch of illicit drugs on Chilliwack streets

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drugsstreet drugs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lamborghini driver smashes into Metro Vancouver retaining wall, flees the scene
Next story
Traveller who arrived at B.C. airport now missing for a week, say Mounties

Just Posted

Chilliwack RCMP seized illegal drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during an arrest on Jan. 24, 2022.(RCMP)
Chilliwack prolific offender Trevor Alexander Roger sentenced for drug trafficking

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs await winner of Surrey/Alberni Valley series

Steven Frederickson. (Vancouver Police Department handout)
UPDATE: Chilliwack killer wanted on Canada-wide warrant re-arrested by Vancouver police

Noah Wishart pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for the random assault of a 70-year-old man on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Oct. 31, 2022. (Facebook photo)
Man sentenced to 67 days for random attack of bus passenger, 70, in Abbotsford