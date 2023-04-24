Chilliwack prolific offender Trevor Alexander Roger sentenced for drug trafficking

43-year-old charged with drug offences in 2022 while being arrested during alleged bail breach

Prolific offender Trevor Alexander Roger was sentenced on April 19 to 704 days jail and other lengths of time to be served concurrently on several drug trafficking charges.

Roger was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022 after being recognized by Chilliwack Mounties as a man who was breaching a court-ordered bail condition.

During the arrest on Patten Avenue, RCMP officers seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Roger resisted arrest but was taken into custody and found with the illegal drugs.

The then 43-year-old was charged with three counts possession of controlled substance for trafficking, two counts breach condition of release order and wilfully resisting or obstructing peace officer.

Roger has an extensive adult criminal record dating back to the late 1990s when he would have become an adult.

In March of 2022, he faced two K files (domestic assaults), one of which was to go to trial on March 29. The Jan. 24 breaches were connected to bail conditions in advance of that trial. On March 29, however, he pleaded guilty to uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was sentenced to one year probation.

One of his possession for the purpose of trafficking cases that was resolved on April 19 involves a co-accused, Brenna Yvette Morrow, born 1983, who is still scheduled for a preliminary inquiry on the file in June.

Roger and Morrow are also charged with one count each of possession of stolen property and theft over $5,000 from Midway, B.C. They are due in court in Grand Forks on May 2 to face these charges.

Those two criminal charges for Morrow are the only two she has ever faced in B.C., according to Court Services Online.

