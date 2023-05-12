Chilliwack prepares for heat wave with cooling centres, spray parks and more

Paul McManus (left), general manager with Chilliwack Ford, and members of Griffin Security load four pallets of bottled water donated by the car dealership into trucks outside FreshCo in Chilliwack on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The heat is on this weekend and Chilliwack is ready.

From free water to spray parks, several cooling options will be available as Chilliwack prepares for what Environment Canada is calling three days of “unseasonably high” temperatures.

It’s expected to get up to 31 degrees on Saturday, and 34 degrees on Sunday and Monday, and the City of Chilliwack and local businesses are ready to help folks beat the heat.

Two cooling centres and a misting station will be open during those three days.

One cooling centre will be at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.) in the Slesse Room, and the other at Sardis Sports Complex (5725 Tyson Rd.) in rink 3. The outdoor misting station will be at Tourism Chilliwack’s welcome centre (44150 Luckakuck Way).

All three locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day – Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Community members were also gearing up to hand water out to anyone who needs it in the downtown area.

People with Chilliwack Ford, Griffin Security, Chilliwack FreshCo and the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association were loading up pallets of bottled water on Friday morning (May 12).

Chilliwack Ford purchased more than 8,000 bottles of water which Griffin will give away to people on the streets, seniors, and anyone else who wants some. People can also flag down a Griffin truck and ask for a bottle of water.

Thanks to FreshCo owner Adrian Donohoe, Paul McManus of Chilliwack Ford got a great deal on the four pallets of water.

“It’s going to be pretty hot this weekend so we need to help out the community,” said McManus, general manager of Chilliwack Ford. “It’s an important thing to do. There’s no magic to it, it’s just jumping in when we need some help.”

READ MORE: ‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

Chilliwack’s two spray parks also officially opened for the summer on Friday. The outdoor spray parks at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre and Cheam Leisure Centre are open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting on May 12.

Pets can also get in on the cooling action.

Animals that are crated or controlled on a short leash are welcome inside the two cooling centres. The misting station at Tourism Chilliwack is also a pet-friendly area and water will be available for pets.

To help reduce waste, filtered water fountains are available both cooling centres. People are being asked to bring their own water bottle and use the touchless, sensor-activated bottle filler. Bottled water will also be available as needed.

The city shared some tips on how to stay cool, as higher temperatures mean greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

“Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and seek out cool places. Call, text, or check in on those who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. When cooling centres aren’t available, residents are advised to seek out free air-conditioned spaces, such as local malls, libraries, and leisure centres, or stay cool at public spray parks.

For more tips to stay cool, visit chilliwack.com/beattheheat.

