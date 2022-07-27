Chilliwack paintball fundraiser raises more than $7,000 for Canuck Place

Chilliwack’s Aaron Wilgosh was a proud member of the local paintball community until his death in April of 2019. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack’s Sniperz Paintball held its third annual Aaron Wilgosh Memorial Scenario Game July 17.

The event, which raised $7,320 for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford, was held in memory of a courageous youngster. Wilgosh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, when he was just six years old. He died at the age of 10, in April of 2019.

Wilgosh liked to play paintball on weekends, when he felt well enough. Rachel Sanderson from Sniperz said that he was scared when he first showed up, but as he learned about paintball he found a place to be free and overcome his fears.

“Kevin Mulroney, the owner of Sniperz Paintball, and our paintball family gave Aaron a place to be present,” Sanderson said. “Our Sniperz Family wanted to create a safe place for Aaron.”

The first Aaron Wilgosh Memorial Scenario Game was held in July of 2019, with over 100 players from all over the province participating.

“It was a fun day full of camaraderie and laughter, and we raised $5,200 for Canuck Place,” Sanderson said. “This year’s scenario game was another amazing event, with about 70 players coming out to participate. The last two years we have had a representative from Canuck Place come out to give a speech and check out what we do at the paintball field.”

The 2021 event had to be adapted last year when COVID restrictions prevented an in-person gathering. With tons of community support, they shifted to an online auction. They were also able to hold a carefully-managed three-on-three basketball tournament on one of the Sniperz fields.

“With the help of some generous company donations, we raised $9,863,” Sanderson said. “We have amazing support for our paintball community, who volunteer their time and resources. Donations from local and not-so-local businesses make these events so successful. We will continue to do these events annually to create a legacy in Aaron’s honour, and to help children like him.”

Sniperz Paintball is at 46191 Chilliwack Lake Rd., the website is sniperzoutdoorpaintball.com.

For more info about this event, email sniperzmemorialevents@hotmail.com.

