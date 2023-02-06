Chilliwack Mural Festival has applications flooding in from across the globe

Applications closing soon for 5 muralists interested in painting a wall in Chilliwack by August

More than 500 applications have come in from artists seeking to become a 2023 muralist in the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

“This year we’ve opened up our applications for the first time as a festival,” said Lise Oakley, director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

They’re giving a shout-out to local and regional mural artists to ensure they apply online this week if they’re looking to paint a Chilliwack wall, since they’ve only seen a handful to date from locals among the applications from as far away as Kosovo, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 10 for online applications, after opening up the process in January 2023. Successful applicants will be contacted sometime before mid-May 2023.

Last year they unveiled 12 works of wall art in time for the mural fest, while this summer they are planning five new murals leading up to the August 12 festival event in 2023.

“Seeing the calibre and diversity of artists who have applied has been amazing and exciting for our festival and Chilliwack,” Oakley added. “I can’t wait to see the curators’ selection and to work with world-class artists.”

They will only be contacting successful applicants. Applications will be reviewed by mural fest curators, Amber Price and Carrielynn Victor.

The mural festival event combines the live creation of large-scale murals with emerging and established artists, as well as live entertainment stages, demonstrations and more.

Contact organizers for details at hello@chilliwackmuralfestival.com

