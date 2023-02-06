Chilliwack-born Amanda Hugon, muralist, on Fletcher Street completing a work of art in August 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack-born Amanda Hugon, muralist, on Fletcher Street completing a work of art in August 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Mural Festival has applications flooding in from across the globe

Applications closing soon for 5 muralists interested in painting a wall in Chilliwack by August

More than 500 applications have come in from artists seeking to become a 2023 muralist in the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

“This year we’ve opened up our applications for the first time as a festival,” said Lise Oakley, director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

They’re giving a shout-out to local and regional mural artists to ensure they apply online this week if they’re looking to paint a Chilliwack wall, since they’ve only seen a handful to date from locals among the applications from as far away as Kosovo, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 10 for online applications, after opening up the process in January 2023. Successful applicants will be contacted sometime before mid-May 2023.

Last year they unveiled 12 works of wall art in time for the mural fest, while this summer they are planning five new murals leading up to the August 12 festival event in 2023.

“Seeing the calibre and diversity of artists who have applied has been amazing and exciting for our festival and Chilliwack,” Oakley added. “I can’t wait to see the curators’ selection and to work with world-class artists.”

They will only be contacting successful applicants. Applications will be reviewed by mural fest curators, Amber Price and Carrielynn Victor.

The mural festival event combines the live creation of large-scale murals with emerging and established artists, as well as live entertainment stages, demonstrations and more.

Contact organizers for details at hello@chilliwackmuralfestival.com

RELATED: Anti-racism mural now graces old Auld-Phillips building

RELATED: Chilliwack is changing into a city of murals

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtCity of ChilliwackFraser Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Just Posted

Chilliwack-born Amanda Hugon, muralist, on Fletcher Street completing a work of art in August 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Mural Festival has applications flooding in from across the globe

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Chilliwack RCMP warn folks not to dump ammunition in the household trash. (Chilliwack RCMP)
Ammunition can be dropped off at RCMP in Chilliwack to be disposed of safely

Charred remains of a vehicle in the same lot on Railway Avenue in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2023 where another vehicle fire occurred. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Suspicious van fire on Railway Avenue makes at least 5 incidents over 3 months in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image