Fraser Health official Sandy Drieschner with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon and Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in the Chilliwack Primary Care Centre on May 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack MLAs get new responsibilities in legislature after cabinet announced

MLAs named minister of state (infrastructure/transit), parliamentary secretary for gender equity

Both of Chilliwack’s MLAs have new responsibilities in the legislature after B.C. Premier David Eby announced his cabinet.

On Wednesday morning, Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter was named minister of state for infrastructure and transit, while Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon was named parliamentary secretary for gender equity.

Eby’s new cabinet features 23 ministers, and four ministers of state, who will be supported by 14 parliamentary secretaries.

Two brand-new ministries were created: the ministry of housing, and the ministry of emergency management and climate readiness, to address the pressing issues that matter most to B.C. residents.

Premier Eby pointed out that residents are looking to the province for action.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we can’t solve these problems alone. We need to solve them together. My team of determined colleagues will use a wealth and variety of experiences to continue the good work we’ve started and go further to deliver results people can see and feel in their communities.”

RELATED: Speculation about early election call as cabinet sworn in

