Chilliwack man who killed Carlton Leith to be sentenced for domestic assault in May

The man who killed Carlton Leith in 2020 is scheduled to be sentenced in May for a domestic assault conviction for an incident in 2022.

Seven months before William Trevor Escott killed Leith with one punch on the streets of downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 27, 2020, he threatened a man with a Taser in a convenience store not far away.

Now the 44-year-old is facing a sentence on May 8 after pleading guilty in March on the day his trial was set to begin. He was charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of assault causing bodily harm from July 23, 2022 in a ‘K’ file, which refers to domestic abuse.

On May 8 he pleaded guilty to the uttering threats and to a lesser-included charge on the assault.

Escott’s criminal issues since 2020 are many. He received no jail time for killing 45-year-old Carlton Leith on Dec. 27, 2020 thanks to a joint 12-month conditional sentence submission agreed to by Crown counsel Aaron Burns.

High on the drug GHB, the 42-year-old Escott, who is much larger than Leith, punched him once. Leith fell back and cracked his skull, an injury that would prove fatal.

“I would like to say sorry to the courts, and to the family for what happened,” Escott told the court after a sentencing hearing on July 19, 2022, adding he is still “horrified” by the memories every night.

Escott was originally charged with manslaughter, but Burns agreed to accept a plea to the lesser included charge of assault causing bodily harm.

