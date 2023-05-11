Chilliwack man shot by RCMP officer after domestic assault sentenced to time served

David Bardwell is suing the officer who shot him after Bardwell violently assaulted his wife in 2021

David Bardwell, 42, was convicted and sentenced on May 9, 2023 for assault by choking of his wife, along with four breaches of release conditions. Bardwell was shot by an RCMP officer after the assault on Jan. 12, 2021. He is suing that officer and the officer is also charged criminally. (Crimestoppers)

A Chilliwack man shot by an RCMP officer following a violent domestic assault in 2021 was sentenced to time served in provincial court on Tuesday (May 9).

David Jordan Bardwell was originally convicted of assault by choking, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, in addition to eight criminal code breaches of release over several dates in connection with the Jan. 12, 2021 attack on his wife at their home in Sardis.

RCMP officers responded to a complaint from Bardwell’s wife that he was threatening her and had injured her. She escaped and Bardwell also left the property but continued to send “concerning messages and threats,” according to an RCMP press release.

After the assault on his wife on Jan. 12, 2021, RCMP attended and he was located in a vehicle in the Lickman Road parking lot on the Vedder River.

Bardwell did not immediately surrender to police, but according to his account outlined in a lawsuit, he was holding a “shish-kebab skewer” when he was shot by RCMP Const. Keven Biagioni.

In court on May 9, Bardwell was sentenced for the assault by choking and four of the breaches, from Oct. 4, 2021, Jan. 8, 2022, May 18, 2022, and May 8, 2023.

For the assault he was also sentenced to 18 months probation.

The shooting of Bardwell by Biagioni prompted an investigation by the the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., and charges were recommended against the officer. Crown counsel charged Biagioni with discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, aggravated assault, and careless use of a firearm.

That case is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry starting Oct. 4, which is held in advance of a trial.

Bardwell, who currently lives in Winnipeg, has also filed a lawsuit against Biagioni, the Minister of Public safety and Solicitor General of B.C., and the Attorney General of Canada.

According to the lawsuit, Bardwell alleges he had his hands in the air during the arrest in the parking lot, but he did not drop the barbecue skewer because he was in “acute mental health distress at the time.”

He was asked again to drop the skewer but did not. The lawsuit alleges that then “suddenly and without warning,” Biagioni fired multiple bullets in rapid succession, hitting Bardwell in the torso twice.

After being brought to hospital, he says he was placed in a medically induced coma for four days and underwent multiple surgeries. Bardwell says he suffered damage to his spleen, stomach, left lung, and heart, in addition to psychological injury “including significant distress, symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.”

Bardwell’s wife used to run a daycare, Chilliwack Child Growth Society, but she closed it down blaming the closure on the deteriorating mental health of her husband.

“I have unfortunately come to a point where the personal and professional damage caused by my ex-husband could possibly have reached the unrepairable point,” she said at the time.

None of the allegations against Biagioni or outlined in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

