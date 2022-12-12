Alexander Dumyn is charged with arson of an occupied home on Oct. 25, 2020. (RCMP)

Chilliwack man going on trial for 2020 arson of inhabited home

Warrants issued twice in 2022 for Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn who didn’t show up to court

A trial date has been set for the man accused of intentionally setting a house with a family of five inside on fire.

Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn, 45, is charged with one count of arson in relation to inhabited property from Oct. 25, 2020.

Twice in 2022 warrants have been issued for Dumyn’s arrest, first in May when he was a no-show for a scheduled court appearance, and again on July 28 when he did not attend on the day of his scheduled trial.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man wanted by Chilliwack RCMP for arson arrested

Dumyn’s trial is now scheduled for March 3, 2023 in Chilliwack provincial court.

Details of the alleged arson have not yet come out in court, but on that same day, Oct. 25, 2020, Cathy Dick, her partner and three kids were asleep in their Charles Street house when they were awakened by fire, according to a now deactivated GoFundMe account set up to help them.

“What appears to be an act of arson has turned this family’s world upside down,” according to the GoFundMe page set up by their landlord.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. and firefighters knocked it down, ensuring the family had been safely evacuated. The fire and water damage was mostly on the ground floor.

Dumyn is not currently in custody on the arson file, according to Court Service Online.

READ MORE: Fire that started on back porch was ‘deliberately set’ in Chilliwack

READ MORE: Chilliwack family gets GoFundMe help after arson fire damaged belongings

