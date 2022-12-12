Davon Joseph Larocque was tased twice by a Chilliwack RCMP officer who was sent to investigate a suspicious RV parked on Edward Street. (Crime Stoppers photo)

Davon Joseph Larocque was tased twice by a Chilliwack RCMP officer who was sent to investigate a suspicious RV parked on Edward Street. (Crime Stoppers photo)

Chilliwack man gets time-served sentence for resisting arrest

Davon Joseph Larocque was tased twice after refusing handcuffs and running away from RCMP officer

A Chilliwack man who was tased twice while resisting arrest received a 30 day sentence, and with credit for time served he would be due for release. But Davon Joseph Larocque is staying behind bars to face an assault charge from February of this year, and will remain in jail until at least next February on another file.

Larocque was sentenced Monday (Dec. 12) in the Chilliwack Law Courts after pleading guilty to one charge of wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one charge of assault with intent to resist arrest. On July 4, 2021, Larocque, 31, was living in an RV that had been parked for several days in the 9200 block of Edward Street in Chilliwack. The vehicle didn’t have any plates on it, leading police to believe it may have been stolen. An officer was sent to check it out. When he arrived he told Larocque to get out of the RV and asked for his name. Larocque provided a fake name, and the officer described him as extremely nervous. When he finally came out of the RV, the officer was going to arrest him for providing the false name, but when he tried to put handcuffs on Larocque, the man ran away.

Larocque ended up on Patten Avenue where he stumbled, giving the officer a chance to catch up and tackle him. They fought on the ground for several minutes. The officer tased him once, but it was only effective for a moment and a second jolt was needed to finally get handcuffs on Larocque. The officer wasn’t seriously injured in the fight, but he did end up with abrasions on his hands.

In addition to the two charges he pleaded guilty to, Larocque had also been charged with one count of attempting to take or taking the weapon of peace officer, referring to the taser. Larocque insisted he didn’t try to do that, and that charge was dismissed.

Judge Andrea Ormiston accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence. Larocque has been in custody for 20 actual days for this incident, and is credited with 30. He remains at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre until he returns to court Dec. 28, 2022 for an assault trial.

