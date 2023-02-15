Chilliwack man faces seven charges for pellet gun vandalism

Rhodey Michael Roberge is accused of damaging the windows of several local businesses

Michael Rhodey Roberge has been charged with causing pellet gun damage to windows at Cozy Cotton’s Quilting and other Chilliwack businesses. (Facebook photo)

A man accused of damaging windows at several Chilliwack businesses with a pellet gun has been formally charged.

Rhodey Michael Roberge, 40, was arrested Jan. 17 following an incident at SimAmen Bun Co. at 8800 Young Road. Surveillance video from that business helped police ID their suspect and they tracked him down soon after. Roberge appeared Tuesday (Feb. 14) at the Chilliwack Law Courts. He faces seven charges, two counts of mischief to property over $5,000 and five counts of mischief $5,000 or under.

Defence counsel asked for an adjournment at Tuesday’s appearance, and Roberge will be back in court March, 7.

He doesn’t have much criminal history. The last time his name appeared in the court registry was for a theft $5,000 or under charge back in 2008.

SinAmen Bun Co. is just one of the businesses Roberge is accused of vandalizing. On the same day four of its windows were hit, nearby Cozy Cotton’s Quilting also suffered damage.

RELATED: Windows at Chilliwack businesses damaged by pellet gun rounds

RELATED: Chilliwack RCMP arrest man in connection with pellet gun vandalism

“Owning a business is hard,” the owner of that business said in a Facebook post. “I’m sitting her bawling by eyes out. I got hit by the bebe gun biker! I’m trying so to make my business a success but things like this are really breaking my spirit.”

SinAmen Bun Co. manager Shawn Gieselman estimated the cost of his repairs to be at least $400 to $500 per window, probably more.

“It’s not a lot of money, but for a small business it’s a big deal,” he noted. “The last time we had to replace a window it was between $400 and $500 bucks, and we just did it out-of-pocket because the insurance deductible is $1,000. For the big panes, I have no idea what they’ll cost, but that will impact our bottom line at a time when we’re struggling a bit.”

Anyone with any information or surveillance footage of recent damage to windows believed to be caused by BB or pellet guns is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference file number 2023-611.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCops and Courts