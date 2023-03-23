Chilliwack Mall redevelopment will see new commercial building with drive-thru

Form and character for a new commercial building on the Chilliwack Mall site was approved by council Tuesday.

“Building B” will contain four units on the mall site, with a drive-thru, and outdoor patio, according to plans submitted by applicant SmartCentres Management for the development permit.

The landscaping plan calls for 24 trees, three of which are existing, and an integrated irrigation system, which was one of the recommendations from the city’s design review advisory committee.

Coun. Jeff Shields praised the forethought of an irrigation system to protect the landscaping.

Landscaped trees with no built-in watering might look good “for the first six months.”

“But one hot summer like we had last year and they’re all gone,” Shields said. “That would be a nice thing we push with developments going forward, is irrigation systems. So kudos to the design review committee.”

A previous development permit for the rest of the mall redevelopment site was approved in 2019, although at the time Building B was not included in it since the building’s purpose and location had not been decided yet.

“As such a new development permit is required,” council was told during the meeting.

The multi-tenant mall has been redeveloped in phases.

Council approved the issuance of the development permit on March 21 for property at 45610 Luckakuck Way, subject to the recommendations of the Design Review Advisory Committee, and the conditions as stipulated within the draft development permit.

Ontario-based SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust purchased the Chilliwack Mall in 2017, and announced ambitious plans to demall the shopping centre at Luckakuck Way and Vedder Road. The process of “demalling” features a shift away from established anchor tenants at opposite ends of an indoor mall to a modern style with clusters of standalone or multiple tenant buildings, surrounded by parking.

