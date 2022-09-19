Pat Broome, president of the Ladies Auxiliary for Chilliwack Legion Branch 295, pins a poppy on the ceremonial wreath at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph, following a Sept. 19 memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, with Shirley Norrish (right) looking on. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

Pat Broome, president of the Ladies Auxiliary for Chilliwack Legion Branch 295, pins a poppy on the ceremonial wreath at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph, following a Sept. 19 memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, with Shirley Norrish (right) looking on. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Legion holds ceremonies to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Simulaneous events were held Sept. 19 at the Vedder and downtown Chilliwack cenotaphs

Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Legion branch 295 held simultaneous memorial services Monday morning (Sept. 19) to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at the age of 96.

One ceremony was held at All Sappers Memorial Park in Vedder, the other at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph at Veterans Park.

Both services began around 11:45 a.m. and were short and simple, attended by Legion members, sea and air cadets and members of the RCMP.

Chilliwack’s incumbent mayor Ken Popove was at the downtown service and laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph in memory of the Queen. Attendees were given poppies before the service started and were given an opportunity to add them to the wreath afterwards.

A Legion member who directed the event noted the playing of ‘God Save the King’ at the end, which becomes the new protocol now that the queen is gone.

RELATED: Mourners look on as Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession makes way through streets

RELATED: In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackRoyal Canadian LegionRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 29
Next story
Man who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Chilliwack workplace accident awarded $15.5 million

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC found that a manufacturing defect was responsible for a concrete pumper truck suddenly collapsing on two workers, one of whom was killed, on a Garrison Crossing construction site on March 11, 2016. (Paul J. Henderson file/Chilliwack Progress file)
Man who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Chilliwack workplace accident awarded $15.5 million

The Snowbird RV Show returns to Tradex for four days starting on Sept. 29. (Snowbird RV Instagram)
Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 29

Warrant officer second class Arthur Yendall (left) of the Chilliwack 147 Airwolf Air Cadets, and James Buchberger (right) from the Chilliwack 349 Sea Cadets, stand guard next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II during a Sept. 19 memorial service at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Legion holds ceremonies to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs professional tryout agreement with Edmonton Oilers