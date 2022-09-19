Chilliwack Legion holds ceremonies to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Legion branch 295 held simultaneous memorial services Monday morning (Sept. 19) to honour Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Sept. 9, 2022 at the age of 96.
One ceremony was held at All Sappers Memorial Park in Vedder, the other at the downtown Chilliwack cenotaph at Veterans Park.
Both services began around 11:45 a.m. and were short and simple, attended by Legion members, sea and air cadets and members of the RCMP.
Chilliwack’s incumbent mayor Ken Popove was at the downtown service and laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph in memory of the Queen. Attendees were given poppies before the service started and were given an opportunity to add them to the wreath afterwards.
A Legion member who directed the event noted the playing of ‘God Save the King’ at the end, which becomes the new protocol now that the queen is gone.
