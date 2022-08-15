Chilliwack launches annual recruitment of paid on-call firefighters

Do you consider yourself highly motivated and physically fit?

You may have a future as a paid on-call (POC) firefighter in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack Fire Department through City of Chilliwack is in the process of recruiting paid on-call staff until Aug. 26. Once a shortlist has been finalized, interviews with selected candidates will be scheduled Sept. 13 to Sept. 15.

The recruitment of POC firefighters is an annual occurrence as part of the department’s POC Recruit Training Program. POC firefighters are paid an hourly wage for attending Monday night practice sessions, or when they are called out to responde to emergencies.

POC firefighter applications are currently being accepted at the following halls:

Hall #1 Main (#2 – 45950 Cheam Avenue)

Hall #2 Rosedale (51235 Yale Road)

Hall #3 Yarrow (42385 Yarrow Central Road)

Hall #4 Sardis (45433 South Sumas Road)

Hall #5 Ryder Lake (49285 Elkview Road)

Hall #6 Greendale (6485 Sumas Prairie Road)

Recruit camp starts on Oct. 15.

New applicants from the Promontory area that apply for Hall 5 and are accepted at Hall 5 will be required to provide two years continuous service at Hall 5 prior to being considered as a candidate for Hall 4.

Minimum Membership Requirements:

These requirements are mandatory for selection.

• 19 years of age or older

• High school graduate, GED certificate

• City of Chilliwack resident

• Current, valid BC driver’s licence (Class 5 or better)

• Safe driving record

• No criminal record

• Physically and medically fit

• Normal vision and hearing. Regular glasses cannot be worn under a self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA mask)

• No phobias of heights or confined spaces

• Available to attend Monday night practices

• Ability to respond to calls all year

• Ability to communicate effectively in English

– Ability to use computer programs such as Mircrosoft Word, Excel, and E-Learning platforms

– No beard once accepted (prohibited for safety reasons)

– Legally entitled to work in Canada (Canadian citizen or landed immigrant)

Recruitment page has a link to fill out application. Any interested applicants are asked to print and complete the application form, attach necessary documentation and submit a completed application package to Hall 1, #2-45950 Cheam Avenue, by August 26, 2022. Only applicants selected for the interview process will be notified.

Applicants who do not submit all of the information may be disqualified.

For more information, please call Assistant Chief Andrew Brown, at 604.792.8713 or email brown@chilliwack.com

