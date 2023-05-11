Chilliwack-Kent MLA partners with Project AIM to reduce stigma around menstruation

4 info sessions in June on period education will be ‘free, inclusive and safe’ in Chilliwack

Poverty reduction minister Sheila Malcolmson, MLA Kelli Paddon, Miel Bernstein and Tiffany Crawford of Project AIM at the legislature on May 8, 2023. (MLA Kelli Paddon)

They’re billing the sessions as “period education” for everyone.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon has partnered with Project AIM, for a series of menstrual education sessions in Chilliwack coming up in June.

MLA Paddon, who is also the parliamentary secretary for gender, spoke passionately about Project AIM and the fight against “period poverty” in the B.C. legislature in Victoria recently.

“Access to menstrual health products should not be a barrier to participating in anything, and people who menstruate should not have to choose between buying menstrual products– or buying food.”

That was part of the speech by Paddon showcasing the work of the Project AIM (access to incontinence, menstrual products) which has its home base in her provincial riding of Chilliwack-Kent.

The group has seen rapid growth, going from handing out $800 worth of product in year one, to $35,0000 in year three of operations.

“Their vision is that everyone, regardless of gender or economic status, should have a barrier-free access to support for menstrual and incontinence needs,” Paddon said.

Project AIM’s focus has shifted of late to incorporate more menstruation and product education, as well as handing out product for free to those in need.

RELATED: City hall hears request for period pledge

The group’s founders got a chance to meet with Paddon in person this week, as well as the B.C. Parliamentary Secretary for community development and non-profits, to discuss their work, and ways to move forward together. They also heard Paddon’s statement read out in real time in the legislature.

“Let’s talk about menstruation,” the founders of Project AIM (access to incontinence, menstrual products) wrote on their Facebook page about the events on June 5, 8, 17 and 24.

Menstruation is natural and normal, and that’s the basis they operate on.

“Message us any questions you may have. We will also have product available for anyone who needs it, both reusable and disposable. Hope to see many folks there.”

Anonymous questions will be answered during the June sessions because they’re trying to break down societal stigma, and one-on-one time can be provided if needed, as well as product demonstrations.

RELATED: Project AIM can’t keep up with demand

“I’m very excited to be partnering with them and the United Way to host four conversation events about period education and menstruation products over the next couple of months,” Paddon said. “These are free, inclusive and safe events, and we are inviting anyone in or near Chilliwack-Kent to join us for these conversations.”

Anyone interested in attending, can RSVP at www.projectaimcommunity.com/events

“I want to finish by inviting all businesses, organizations and governments across British Columbia to join me in United Way’s Period Promise. I look forward to hearing from you.”

RELATED: AIM taking the shame out of the game

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of ChilliwackFraser Valley