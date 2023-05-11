Poverty reduction minister Sheila Malcolmson, MLA Kelli Paddon, Miel Bernstein and Tiffany Crawford of Project AIM at the legislature on May 8, 2023. (MLA Kelli Paddon)

Poverty reduction minister Sheila Malcolmson, MLA Kelli Paddon, Miel Bernstein and Tiffany Crawford of Project AIM at the legislature on May 8, 2023. (MLA Kelli Paddon)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA partners with Project AIM to reduce stigma around menstruation

4 info sessions in June on period education will be ‘free, inclusive and safe’ in Chilliwack

They’re billing the sessions as “period education” for everyone.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon has partnered with Project AIM, for a series of menstrual education sessions in Chilliwack coming up in June.

MLA Paddon, who is also the parliamentary secretary for gender, spoke passionately about Project AIM and the fight against “period poverty” in the B.C. legislature in Victoria recently.

“Access to menstrual health products should not be a barrier to participating in anything, and people who menstruate should not have to choose between buying menstrual products– or buying food.”

That was part of the speech by Paddon showcasing the work of the Project AIM (access to incontinence, menstrual products) which has its home base in her provincial riding of Chilliwack-Kent.

The group has seen rapid growth, going from handing out $800 worth of product in year one, to $35,0000 in year three of operations.

“Their vision is that everyone, regardless of gender or economic status, should have a barrier-free access to support for menstrual and incontinence needs,” Paddon said.

Project AIM’s focus has shifted of late to incorporate more menstruation and product education, as well as handing out product for free to those in need.

RELATED: City hall hears request for period pledge

The group’s founders got a chance to meet with Paddon in person this week, as well as the B.C. Parliamentary Secretary for community development and non-profits, to discuss their work, and ways to move forward together. They also heard Paddon’s statement read out in real time in the legislature.

“Let’s talk about menstruation,” the founders of Project AIM (access to incontinence, menstrual products) wrote on their Facebook page about the events on June 5, 8, 17 and 24.

Menstruation is natural and normal, and that’s the basis they operate on.

“Message us any questions you may have. We will also have product available for anyone who needs it, both reusable and disposable. Hope to see many folks there.”

Anonymous questions will be answered during the June sessions because they’re trying to break down societal stigma, and one-on-one time can be provided if needed, as well as product demonstrations.

RELATED: Project AIM can’t keep up with demand

“I’m very excited to be partnering with them and the United Way to host four conversation events about period education and menstruation products over the next couple of months,” Paddon said. “These are free, inclusive and safe events, and we are inviting anyone in or near Chilliwack-Kent to join us for these conversations.”

Anyone interested in attending, can RSVP at www.projectaimcommunity.com/events

“I want to finish by inviting all businesses, organizations and governments across British Columbia to join me in United Way’s Period Promise. I look forward to hearing from you.”

RELATED: AIM taking the shame out of the game

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of ChilliwackFraser Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks
Next story
On heels of damning sex abuse verdict, Trump to face voters on live CNN town hall

Just Posted

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo
Sweet sixteen: Mission dog gives birth to huge litter of puppies

A Canada goose leads the way as Carol Ateah (left), Theresa Alexander, and the Elderkin family — Brian, Meghan and two-year-old Vincent — paddle along during the Paddle the Hope Slough event on April 29, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Adventure awaits on Chilliwack waterways during Paddle the Slough 2023

Poverty reduction minister Sheila Malcolmson, MLA Kelli Paddon, Miel Bernstein and Tiffany Crawford of Project AIM at the legislature on May 8, 2023. (MLA Kelli Paddon)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA partners with Project AIM to reduce stigma around menstruation

There are now 12 more second-stage homes for women and their children who are escaping domestic violence. (MorningbirdPhoto/Pixabay)
New housing for women and children in Abbotsford to make ‘small but mighty’ dent in wait times

Pop-up banner image